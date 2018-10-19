202
Home » Congress News » Trump again attacks O'Rourke,…

Trump again attacks O’Rourke, tweets he’s ‘a lightweight’

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 3:15 pm 10/19/2018 03:15pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump is again attacking Texas Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke ahead of his Houston rally supporting incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The president tweeted Friday, “Beto O’Rourke is a total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz, and he comes nowhere near representing the values and desires” of Texans. Trump added: “He will never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!”

That came two days removed from the president tweeting that O’Rourke was a “flake” after the Democrat used a debate to borrow a Trump nickname for Cruz while both were bitter rivals during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, “Lyin’ Ted.”

Polls have O’Rourke staying within 10 points of Cruz in deep-red Texas.

Trump’s Monday evening event with Cruz in Houston is designed to keep O’Rourke from pulling the upset.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500