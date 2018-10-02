202
Home » Congress News » Sen. Ted Cruz, challenger…

Sen. Ted Cruz, challenger Beto O’Rourke to hold 2nd debate

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 9:21 pm 10/02/2018 09:21pm
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will take part in another hour-long debate as their U.S. Senate race nears Election Day.

The debate will be the second between the pair and will be televised at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 from KENS-TV to San Antonio viewers. It will also air live in 10 of the state’s largest markets.

The topics are expected to focus on domestic and foreign policy issues.

Cruz and O’Rourke discussed domestic policy issues during a Sept. 21 debate at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. However, a scheduled debate last Saturday in Houston was canceled as Senate Republicans considered voting on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. That vote was delayed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500