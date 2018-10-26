202
Sen. Heitkamp raises $12.4 million after Kavanaugh vote

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 1:06 pm 10/26/2018 01:06pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s fundraising jumped dramatically in the period after she voted against Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Federal data show the North Dakota Democrat raised more than $12.4 million in the first 17 days of October. That was more than three times what she took in for the entire quarter before.

Her Republican challenger, Kevin Cramer, raised far less during the 17 days — only about $603,000.

Heitkamp has a huge cash advantage with about $11 million in the bank. Cramer has almost $1 million.

Despite Heitkamp’s money advantage, she is seen as among Democrats’ most imperiled incumbents as they fight an uphill battle to take control of the Senate.

