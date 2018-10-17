202
Home » Congress News » Heitkamp: Staffer out after…

Heitkamp: Staffer out after ad that named victims

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:02 am 10/17/2018 11:02am
Share
FILE - This combination of file photos shows North Dakota Senate candidates, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, left, during a campaign stop in Grand Forks, and her Republican challenger Kevin Cramer at a campaign stop in Fargo. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says a staff member who helped gather names for a newspaper ad that identified some victims of sexual abuse without their permission is no longer with her campaign.

Heitkamp tells KFYR-TV that she is still investigating how her campaign obtained the names. She apologized for the ad, which also listed some women who are not survivors of abuse.

Heitkamp’s campaign on Wednesday declined to say whether the staffer was fired or resigned.

The ad that ran Sunday in several North Dakota newspapers was an open letter to Kevin Cramer, her Republican opponent, criticizing comments he made on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500