Texas Rep: Man killed wife due to her ‘unfair’ court demands

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas congressman’s office says he misspoke when suggesting a man once killed his wife because she was “unfair” in her demands during family court proceedings. A video from a recent…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas congressman’s office says he misspoke when suggesting a man once killed his wife because she was “unfair” in her demands during family court proceedings.

A video from a recent event in Dallas with Republican Rep. Pete Sessions shows him referring to a past case where a man killed his spouse “because the judge was unfair and the woman was unfair.”

Talking Points Memo first reported the video. It’s unclear what case Sessions was referring to.

His chief of staff, Caroline Boothe, said Wednesday the congressman was “discussing a terrible situation where an individual felt he’d been railroaded by a court,” but “by no means does he condone any act of violence.”

Sessions is in a re-election fight with Democrat Colin Allred. His generally conservative district backed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.