Vermont commemorates civil unions with historic site marker

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s governor is dedicating a historic site marker to commemorate the state’s first-in-the-nation civil union law and subsequent marriage equality legislation.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott will dedicate the Marriage Equality Historic Site Marker on Tuesday morning at the State House in Montpelier.

Vermont became the first state to grant legal recognition to same-sex couples with its civil union legislation in 2000.

In 2009, state lawmakers passed marriage equality legislation.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

It’s the 240th commemorative marker to be placed in Vermont.

