Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner host dinner on criminal reform

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 5:23 pm 10/10/2017 05:23pm
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump successfully pushed to get a family-focused tax credit included in the Republican tax overhaul proposal. She’s got no time for a victory lap, though: Now comes the biggest political challenge of her time in Washington. The first daughter is lobbying to make sure an expansion of the current $1,000 child tax credit stays in the tax plan and that it’s big enough to matter. Then there’s the added hurdle of making sure the overall tax plan makes it over the finish line. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are working with a bipartisan group of senators to try to find a path forward on criminal justice reform legislation.

That’s according to Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who attended a dinner last week at the couple’s home in Washington, D.C.

Whitehouse shared some details with reporters Tuesday. He says Senate Judiciary Committee members who’ve been working on the issue were present.

He said the goal is to find “a bipartisan path, a consensus path forward.”

The issue has enjoyed bipartisan support for several years on Capitol Hill but little progress has been made. Last week, legislation was introduced aimed at eliminating mandatory life sentences for three-strike drug offenses and giving judges more discretion in sentencing non-violent drug offenders, among other goals.

