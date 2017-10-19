201.5
GOP US Rep. Tiberi to resign by January, lead business group

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 10:21 am 10/19/2017 10:21am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A senior Republican congressman from Ohio is resigning his seat to take the helm of a business policy group back home.

In an announcement Thursday, U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE’-behr-ee) says he has not decided on an exact departure date, but it will be sometime before his current term ends Jan. 31.

The 54-year-old Tiberi has held the central Ohio seat since 2001.

He’s been tapped to succeed the retiring president of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

The 25-year-old organization conducts research and drives debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio.

Tiberi’s announcement comes amid a spate of congressional resignations by Republicans. His mother also died recently, leaving behind his widowed father.

