Community Spotlight: Historic museum highlights women of color

This fall, the Charles Sumner School Museum and Archives will debut Profile Noir, a photography exhibit and lecture series highlighting 100 women of color.

You won’t want to miss opening night on October 19, where award winning artist and photographer Rhonisha Franklin will be on hand to talk about her year long project.

October’s debut will feature many of the subjects of the exhibit on hand as well. Food and beverages are available and open to the public, advanced registration is required.

Can’t make it to opening night? Don’t worry, the showcase will be up until January 18, 2020. Franklin will also host a lecture series during the 3-month exhibit.

The Charles Sumner School now houses a museum and archive for the DC public school records and artifacts. It’s open to the public–and it’s free.