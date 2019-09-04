Community Spotlight: Tap into your creative side at National Gallery of Art’s after-hours series

On the second Thursday of each month, the museum will host an evening of live music, dance performances, hands-on art making activities and pop-up talks with staff after the museum closes to the general public — and it’s all free.

This content is sponsored by United Bank

This fall, the National Gallery of Art is back with its after-hours series, NGA Nights.

On the second Thursday of each month, the museum will host an evening of live music, dance performances, hands-on art making activities and pop-up talks with staff after the museum closes to the general public — and it’s all free.

October’s event, scheduled for Oct. 10, centers around the theme “art history mysteries.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their best detective skills to uncover secrets hidden in the museum’s masterpieces. Les the DJ will keep the dance floor equally as thrilling.

And on Nov. 14, the NGA Nights theme is “throwback” — a tribute, of sorts, to all the fanny packs, scrunchies and slap bracelets of yesteryear.

Food and beverage options are available for purchase at all NGA Nights gatherings, and while the event is free and open to the public, advance registration is required.

Can’t make it to NGA Nights this fall? Save the date for the spring 2020 lineup, slated for March 12, April 9 and May 14. Other museums throughout the D.C. area also host regular after-hours arts and entertainment events, including The Phillips Collection, The Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Geographic Museum.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.