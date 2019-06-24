Community Spotlight: Md.’s Pike & Rose welcomes more restaurants

The North Bethesda development, Pike & Rose, is adding a few more restaurants to its growing list of food destinations.

The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão opened its 300-seat restaurant and patio at Old Georgetown Road on June 24. It’s the chain’s third outpost in the D.C. area.

And after debuting buttery croissants, breads and pastries at the farmers market, Sunday Morning Bakehouse is set to open its storefront on Grand Park Avenue this August. The menu is filled with sweet, savory and dog-friendly options.

Later this year, diners can expect big things from The Block, a two-level, 8,500-square-foot Asian-inspired food hall. Similar to its Annandale, Virginia predecessor, the Pike & Rose location will have several stalls, serving everything from street food to poke bowls.

Other eateries at Pike & Rose include beer garden Owen’s Ordinary, bowling and bocce bistro Pinstripes, and the beach-inspired restaurant, Summer House.

The development is also home to office space and retailers such as REI, H&M and Bluemercury, plus a 17,000 square-foot rooftop farm.

