Community Spotlight: Sneak peek at two fall events

WASHINGTON — Summer is winding down, but the fall calendar is heating up with a number of exciting festivals, fairs and live performances coming to the D.C. area.

Here’s a look at two notable community events taking place in September:

On Friday, Sept. 7, The Rockville Science Center will host Temple Grandin, a renowned scientist, author and Colorado State University professor. Grandin is best known for her work in animal behavior and autism — the latter being a topic in which she often shares personal experiences in her work. (HBO made an award-winning movie on Grandin’s life and work, starring Claire Danes as Grandin.)

The ticketed talk will take place at Strathmore in Bethesda, Maryland. Grandin will speak on humane management of animals and animal-human interaction, plus sensory-based thinking and how it can be applied to those on the autism spectrum.

Thursday, Sept. 13 kicks off the fall season of National Gallery of Art’s Evenings at the Edge. The free after-hours programs feature live music, hands-on art projects, panel discussions, cocktails and more. The first event’s theme is “British Invasion,” and it will include a first look at the exhibition Rachel Whiteread before it opens to the general public.

Additional Evenings at the Edge events take place Oct. 11 and Nov. 8, with programming starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required.

