Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free Treats for Santa

After a night of sliding down chimneys and putting presents under trees, Santa needs to rehydrate and refuel. Sure, the…

After a night of sliding down chimneys and putting presents under trees, Santa needs to rehydrate and refuel. Sure, the traditional milk and cookies may be just fine, but if your Santa is keto, gluten free, paleo, vegan or whole30, you need to rethink the treats you leave for the man in red.

Plus, the treats below work equally well for elves and other little helpers in the house.

[See: 8 Tasty Keto Diet-Friendly Snacks.]

Keto Diet Santa

Keep the carbs low and the flavor high. Here are a few keto diet treats to try:

— Mini mozzarella balls and grape tomato skewers.

— Olives, cheese and salami.

— Nut butter on celery sticks.

— Plain, full-fat Greek yogurt with berries and slivered almonds.

— Guacamole with mini pepper dippers.

— Dill pickles.

— Hummus with vegetables.

— Roasted chick peas.

— For beverages offer water, sugar-free sparkling water, unsweetened coffee or tea or unsweetened plant-based beverages, such as almond, cashew, walnut and flaxseed milks.

Gluten-Free Santa

You could serve gluten-free cookies, or get a little creative gluten-free diet ideas:

— Rice pudding.

— Corn tortilla chips with salsa.

— Popcorn with nuts and chocolate chips.

— Potato bites, aka small roasted potatoes tossed with olive oil and coated with spices.

— Fruit and nut bars.

— Gluten-free oatmeal bites.

— A mug of bean soup with gluten free croutons.

— Mini potato pancakes with apple butter.

— For the pour, offer infused waters, milk, coffee, tea or even hot cocoa.

[See: Health Issues That Are Sometimes Mistaken for Gluten Sensitivity.]

Paleo Santa

If your Santa shies away from dairy and grains, here are some paleo diet ideas to save the day.

— Beef, turkey or salmon jerky.

— Vegetable chips made from carrots, kale or beets.

— Fresh fruit.

— Trail mix of nuts, seeds and dried fruit.

— Grilled chicken tenders with hot sauce.

— Apple slices with almond butter.

— A mini egg and veggie frittata.

— Nut thin crackers (made with almonds or pecans) with guacamole.

— For beverages offer coffee, tea, unsweetened plant-based beverages and sparkling water.

Vegan Santa

If meat, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy are not part of your Santa’s eating plan, think plants on the plate with these vegan diet treats:

— A glass of soy milk with vegan cookies.

— A smoothie made with plant-based beverages, fruit and nut butter.

— Hummus and pita chips.

— Granola bars.

— Cereal, nut and dried fruit mix.

— Veggie burger sliders.

— Avocado toast.

— Oatmeal made with pumpkin and soy milk and added pecans and cranberries.

— For the pour, consider plant-based beverages, coffee, tea, fruit and vegetable juices, infused and sparkling waters.

[See: The 10 Best Diets for Healthy Eating.]

Whole30 Santa

So if your Santa is thinking Whole30, you don’t want to serve any beans, dairy or grains. So instead, gear towards vegetables, fruit in small amounts, meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds. For Santa’s plate, try:

— Lettuce roll ups with chicken.

— Deviled eggs.

— Guacamole with veggie dippers.

— Beef jerky.

— Shrimp with cocktail sauce.

— Pumpkin seeds.

— A cinnamon-baked apple.

— Mini roasted potato bites with garlic, olive oil and sesame seeds.

— Marinated vegetable skewers.

— Rethink the drink by serving water infused with cucumber and ginger, or unsweetened sparkling water, unsweetened coffee or tea or unsweetened plant-based beverages.

To keep your Santa happy and fed, give Santa what he wants on the plate, and who knows, you may receive a gift that is just great!

More from U.S. News

8 Tasty Keto Diet-Friendly Snacks

Healthy Holiday Snacks

Winter Fruits and Vegetables for Weight Loss

Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free Treats for Santa originally appeared on usnews.com