Gwyneth Paltrow’s holiday gift guide includes a BDSM kit

Take those holiday socks out of your shopping cart. For those searching for gift ideas, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has some other, slightly unconventional ideas.

Paltrow’s health and lifestyle brand, Goop, released multiple gift guides for the holidays. One of them, dubbed “The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide,” features a gift you may not want to open around your parents.

On the website as a “Restraining Arts Kit,” this beginner’s BDSM kit includes wrist and ankle cuffs and a leather bound paddle. A perfect gift for… whomever.

“Yes, yes, and ohhh yes,” the product description reads. “It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”

For those not in the know, BDSM stands for bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism.

But this Paltrow-approved sexy time will cost you. The kit is listed on the site for $1,350.

Though the brand has come under fire in the past for “unsubstantiated claims,” Paltrow says this one is “bound to please.”

Among the other ridiculous but awesome gifts listed, Paltrow includes $250 fire extinguishers and a $130 automatic joint roller.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.