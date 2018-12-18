Final day for pre-Christmas delivery nears for Amazon, Target and other retailers

With Christmas less than a week away, Amazon has extended its last day for free shipping to Wednesday. Amazon Prime members, meanwhile, have until Dec. 22 to take advantage of free two-day shipping.

(NEW YORK) — If you’ve been putting off Christmas shopping until the last minute, now is the time to act, especially if you want your online orders to arrive on time.

If you’re planning to buy items from big box retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, make sure to mark Thursday on your calendar — that’s the last day for pre-Christmas delivery.

