Final day for pre-Christmas delivery nears for Amazon, Target and other retailers

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio December 18, 2018 9:18 am 12/18/2018 09:18am
(NEW YORK) — If you’ve been putting off Christmas shopping until the last minute, now is the time to act, especially if you want your online orders to arrive on time.

With Christmas officially a week away, Amazon has extended its last day for free shipping to Wednesday. Amazon Prime members, meanwhile, have until Dec. 22 to take advantage of free two-day shipping.

If you’re planning to buy items from big box retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, make sure to mark Thursday on your calendar — that’s the last day for pre-Christmas delivery.

