202.5
Home » Christmas News » 'Worst toys' for the…

‘Worst toys’ for the holidays, according to safety group

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 6:17 pm 11/13/2018 06:17pm
Share

Many of the toys on the list represent choking, eye and other safety hazards that surface year after year.

BOSTON (AP) — A Black Panther “slash claw” and a plastic Power Rangers sword are among the items topping a consumer safety group’s annual list of worst toys for the holiday season.

Massachusetts-based World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., unveiled its 46th annual list of the 10 “worst toys” Tuesday at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Joan Siff, the nonprofit organization’s president, said many of the toys on the list represent choking, eye and other safety hazards that surface year after year, despite the group’s efforts.

Siff advised parents to shop “defensively” and not be lulled into a false sense of security because a toy is made by a familiar brand or sold at an established retailer. One child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury, according to the Center for Injury and Research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

A Cabbage Patch Kids ballerina doll that made this year’s list, for example, is marketed to children ages two and above, but includes a removable tutu and headband that can be choking hazards, said James Swartz, a trial lawyer who serves as W.A.T.C.H.’s director.

A slender mallet that comes with VTech’s caterpillar-shaped electronic xylophone — a toy made for children as young as 18 months old — is another similar choking threat, he said.

Other toys on the list included a Nerf gun that fires soft discs, a “stomp rocket” that launches foam-tipped projectiles up to 200 feet in the air and a plastic “cutting fruit” set. The cutting set, which includes a toy knife made out of rigid plastic, is made for children who are older than 2.

But the Toy Association, an industry trade group that represents most of the toy companies named this year, complained the list is biased, inaccurate and “needlessly frightening” to parents.The association said many of the hazards highlighted by W.A.T.C.H. are clearly spelled out in the products’ packaging and instructions. It also said only two products listed on the nonprofit’s “worst toy” lists from the five years prior were recalled, and those two had already been pulled before W.A.T.C.H. released its list.

Swartz responded by pointing to a list of dozens of toys that have been recalled or pulled from retailers’ shelves from the early 2000s all the way back to the 1970s, in part by the group’s efforts.

And he said providing detailed warning labels “doesn’t absolve” toy makers from needing to simply design safer items. “They’re trying to shift the responsibility to parents and consumers,” Swartz said. “They’re really shirking their responsibility.”

Swartz highlighted Hasbro’s retractable plastic claws for Marvel’s Black Panther, an item featured on this year’s list. The toy gloves come with a warning they should not be used to hit or swing at people.

“When you call it a slash claw,” he said, “there’s likely one thing a child is going to do with that claw.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Christmas News Holiday News Life & Style Living News National News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Today in History: Nov. 14
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 11-17
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide