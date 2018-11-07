“Oprah’s Favorite Things” list for 2018 includes 50 items under $50

Start making up your Christmas list, because Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her annual collection of "Oprah's Favorite Things" for 2018.

(NEW YORK) — Start making up your Christmas list, because Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her annual collection of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” for 2018.

The list, which appears in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, includes the most items yet: 107 in all. Plus, according to the magazine, for the first time ever, the list features 50 items under $50.

The list is divided into categories, including Cozy, Travel, Family, Beauty, Fashionable, Beauty, Kitchen, Food, Tech, Home, Eco-Friendly, Inspirational, and Pet Gifts. You’ll find everything from a Land’s End hooded winter coat and fingerless gloves to a lasagna pan, Samsung QLED TV and plush slippers, to a doggy spa kit, a juicer, and even a $180 tin of artisanal popcorn.

Oprah writes of the list, “These days, choosing my Favorite Things makes me a little cuckoo. What started as an organic extension of wanting to treat people to some things I truly loved has turned into an annual list that takes a team to curate.”

“I then go through every item, picking my favorites and narrowing the selection to my own,” she adds. “It’s a process. Because it’s important for me to remain as true to my original inspiration as possible. My guideline: Do I really like it enough to want to receive it myself?”

The comments section of the list is split between people who are delighted, and people who are disappointed. As one wrote, “Oprah, I love you but you are SO out of touch! Most people can not afford these items.”

Another wrote, “I mean $180 popcorn. Oprah. Oprah. Oprah. Thanks for making me feel worthless.”

However, another wrote, “Oprah you have great taste. Love so many of these items,” while another insisted, “This list really has something for everyone!”

