Principal grieves ‘lively’ teen lost to accidental shooting

A Charles County high school principal in Maryland has sent a letter to the school community following the accidental shooting death of a 17-year-old.

The Capital Gazette reports that Southern High School Principal Angela Hopkins wrote that students can reach out to school counselors and other members of the Student Services team.

Hopkins wrote that high school senior Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez was lively and had a great sense of humor. She also wrote that he was a talented soccer player who was making his way to captain of the team.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate the death. Police said that Juarez and two other teenaged relatives were handling a firearm when the weapon discharged.

