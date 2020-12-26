CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles Co. Police investigate…

Charles Co. Police investigate fatal shooting that killed teenager

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIAN HEAD, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they are investigating a fatal shooting on Christmas that killed a teenager.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office say officers responded to a home in Indian Head on Christmas evening where 17-year-old Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez was shot.

Police say Juarez and two other teenaged relatives were handling a firearm when the weapon discharged.

Police said a 13-year-old was in procession of the firearm when it fired.

Juarez was struck in the upper body and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up