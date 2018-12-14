202.5
Woman sentenced to 5 years in fatal motorcycle collision

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 10:29 am 12/14/2018 10:29am
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman who struck and killed a motorcyclist while driving under the influence of drugs has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Sixty-one-year-old Kelly Yvonn Young was sentenced by a Charles County judge on Thursday after pleading guilty in July to vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say Young got behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro in October 2015 after taking cocaine and oxycodone.

Young was traveling on state Route 234 when she drove head-on into a motorcycle operated by 47-year-old Robert Maguire of Broomes Island.

camaro Charles County, MD News Kelly Yvonn Young Local News Maryland News motorcyclist
