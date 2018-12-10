202.5
Officials investigate fatal fire at Maryland motel

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 1:59 pm 12/10/2018 01:59pm
Charles County map

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a motel fire in Maryland.

Officials say the fire broke out late Sunday night at the South Winds Motel in La Plata.

Firefighters received a 911 call from a neighbor about 11:20 p.m. Sunday and had the blaze under control in just a few minutes.

A police officer tried to rescue a person in the building but was driven back by smoke and heat.

Authorities say investigators did not find any smoke alarms.

The victim whose name was not released, was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Charles County, MD News Local News Maryland News
