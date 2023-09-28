Jets ticket prices are surging on reports Taylor Swift is going to the game

Taylor Swift is so powerful that people are willing to pay for New York Jets tickets.

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP/Ed Zurga)

News that the star is rumored to be attending this Sunday’s game to see Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has sent prices soaring more than 40% — from $83 to $119 – according to TickPick, an online marketplace.

To further prove Swift-mania is very much a real thing, the website told CNN that it’s the most number of tickets they’ve sold in a single day for the Kansas City Chiefs all season.

Front Office Sports first reported on Thursday that Swift “plans to attend” the Sunday night game, which is airing nationally on NBC. Prior to that news, StubHub told CNN that it has sold double the number of tickets for that game since Swift’s first surprise appearance last weekend.

And Swift is almost as popular as Aaron Rodgers: The game is this weekend’s second highest-selling game of the season so far, according to StubHub, only behind the home opener when Rodgers made his brief debut as the Jets’ quarterback.

Swift’s appearance at an NFL game has been a hit in more ways than one. Sales of Kelce’s jersey “saw a nearly 400% spike in sales” on Monday, Fanatics previously told CNN.

Even TV ratings among her fans’ demographics surged, with Variety reporting that last Sunday’s game was “highest among female demographics across the ages” of 12 to 17 years old and 18 to 49 years old for the week.

For the record, however, neither Swift or Kelce have publicly confirmed that they are actually dating. Kelce said on his podcast this week that Swift “looked amazing,” and that his friends and family had nothing but amazing things to say about her.

