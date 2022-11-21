Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering burns from garage fire

Comedian Jay Leno was released from a California hospital on Monday after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a fire at his home.

The Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital shared a photo of Leno with hospital staff before he left. The picture shows Leno smiling, with visible burn marks on his face and hand.

Comedian Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center after a 10-day stay.

Dr. Peter Grossman, the president of the Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons and medical director of the Grossman Burn Center, said in a statement that he’s “pleased” with Leno’s progress.

“I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” he said.

The hospital said in a news release that the former “Tonight Show” host was thankful for the care he received during his 10-day stay and appreciative of the well wishes.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” the hospital said.

Leno, 72, was seriously injured in a gasoline fire after one of his vintage cars erupted in flames in Burbank. He was taken to the Grossman Burn Center for treatment and received skin grafts.

He made the most out of his time in the hospital. Dr. Peterson said he was passing cookies to children in the burn unit and was even cracking jokes.