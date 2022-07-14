RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Celebrity News » My soul is ready:…

My soul is ready: Beyoncé has joined TikTok

CNN

July 14, 2022, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This is not a drill.

The woman who innovates at every turn has joined the platform known for its innovative creators, and we are beyond ready for all the content to come.

Beyoncé posted her first-ever TikTok on Thursday and used the moment to highlight some of the creators and fans who have celebrated her new single, “Break My Soul.”

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B,” the singer wrote, adding for good measure the usernames of many of the people who appeared in her compilation video, like Josh Dior, Gregorian Sisters and Charles Osborne.

One creator included in the singer’s video, Nate White, commented: “NOT BEY HAVING ME VOGUEING UP N THIS MASHUP.”

“I woulda brushed my hair,” he added.

Beyoncé released “Break My Soul” last month. Her new album “Renaissance” is set to come out on July 29, a day that will surely be great. Just not as great of a day as the people included in Beyoncé’s first TikTok are having.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up