Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcyclist

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcyclist on Sunday morning near Calabasas, California, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The rider, identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan, “was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle,” CHP said in a statement.

“Mr. Avagimyan and his motorcycle collided with the left front of Mr. Momoa’s vehicle. As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle,” the press release reads. “After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assisted Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down passing motorist to call 9-1-1.”

Avagimyan was taken to a local hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries while the “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor, who was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile, was not injured, according to CHP.

CNN has contacted a representative for Momoa for comment.

Momoa is himself an avid motorcyclist. In a 2021 interview with GQ, he listed Harley-Davidson bikes as one of the 10 things he could not live without.

“I love them,” Momoa said. “They’re my favorite. Greatest bikes in the world.”

“Where The Wild Stomped In,” a YouTube video Momoa made, explores his first motorcycle ride and a bike he built for his family.

“Ultimately I just, I love riding motorcycles and I love riding around, you know, the world on them,” Momoa told GQ.

