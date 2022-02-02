AP Top Entertainment News at 7:07 p.m. EST

OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
February 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

CNN president resigns after relationship with co-worker

4 charged after overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

SXSW plots in-person film fest with ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Lost City’

Review: Our favorite crash-test dummies return in ‘Jackass’

Elaine May to receive PEN award named for Mike Nichols

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

Review: Finding yourself in ‘The Worst Person in the World’

`The View’ presses on with a simple ‘OK’ on Whoopi Goldberg

Review: Journey to the origins of the Earth

‘Queen of Italian cinema’ Monica Vitti dies at age 90

