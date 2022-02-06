AP Top Entertainment News at 11:41 p.m. EST

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not ‘the answer’
Rogan’s use of racial slurs adds to pressure on Spotify
Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott
‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office
Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla
Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies at 92
CNN exec Zucker’s ouster shows peril of hiding work romance
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slur after video surfaces
Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust
Jennifer Garner celebrated as Hasty Pudding’s Woman of Year
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.