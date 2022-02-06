OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
AP Top Entertainment News at 11:41 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not ‘the answer’

Rogan’s use of racial slurs adds to pressure on Spotify

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla

Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies at 92

CNN exec Zucker’s ouster shows peril of hiding work romance

Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slur after video surfaces

Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust

Jennifer Garner celebrated as Hasty Pudding’s Woman of Year

