Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Celebrity News » Demi Lovato thinks the…

Demi Lovato thinks the term ‘aliens’ is ‘derogatory’ to extraterrestrials

Lisa Respers France, CNN

October 12, 2021, 8:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Demi Lovato is standing up for extraterrestrials.

The singer and actor who identifies as nonbinary has a docuseries on Peacock titled “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” in which they explore what life there may be beyond this planet.

In an interview with Pedestrian, Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.

“I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now,” they said. “But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them E.T.s!”

The word “alien,” when used in reference to immigrants or those who come from other countries, has become controversial and considered dehumanizing by immigration advocates.

Lovato told the publication that the purpose of the series is to give “an understanding of how much we need to take care of our planet and how much we need to learn how to expand our consciousness.”

“I think that the world is becoming a more open place,” the star added. “Slowly, but surely, I think that we’re making progress. And we’re slowly getting there. But, you know, any progress is progress!”

CNN has reached out to reps for Lovato for additional comment.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

GAO finds agencies mostly managed telework network security with a few holes

September retirement claims steady but not moving any faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up