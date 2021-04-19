CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lizzo has heard from Chris Evans about her drunken DMs

CNN

April 19, 2021, 6:57 AM

Lizzo is feeling good as hell after Chris Evans replied to her flirty message.

“Don’t drink and DM,” the “Truth Hurts” singer warned fans on TikTok on Saturday, revealing she had sent the “Avengers” star a drunken message on Instagram after one too many.

In the video, Lizzo lip-syncs to a TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell in front of her one-sided convo with Evans.

According to the screengrab she shared, Lizzo slid into Evans’ inbox at 5:22 p.m., with three simple emojis: a puff of wind, a sports player and a basketball, presumably to convey the idea of shooting your shot.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke,” she wrote alongside the TikTok video.

The following day, the 32-year-old singer updated fans with the latest development in the DM saga, letting them know that Evans had indeed responded.

In the new video, Lizzo cannot contain her delight.

“No shame in a drunk DM [face-blowing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji],” Evans said in his message to the rapper-singer-flutist.

“B*TCH,” Lizzo simply captioned it.

Lizzo previously went public with her feelings for Evans back in 2019, after he re-shared a video of a young girl dancing to Lizzo’s hit song “Juice,” writing, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.”

She responded at the time with a follow-up tweet, writing to Evans, “Wow marry me” with a shrug face emoji.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

