Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus and more show support for Britney Spears in wake of new documentary

CNN

February 8, 2021, 10:05 AM

Celebrities began vocalizing their support for Britney Spears following a new documentary that aired on Friday.

The documentary is produced by The New York Times and is called “Framing Britney Spears.” It follows Spears’ rise to fame and does a deep dive into her court-ordered conservatorship. Spears is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, who has served as the conservatorship of her finances for more than a decade. Spears says through her attorney, that she no longer wants her father in charge of her finances.

Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler are just some of the big names that showed support for Spears following the film’s debut.

Parker and Midler simply tweeted, “#FreeBritney” a hashtag that has gone viral in the past few years, spearheaded by a group of the popstar’s fans who believe she should be let out of her conservatorship.

During Cyrus’ pre-Super Bowl performance on Sunday she said, “We love Britney,” while on stage.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams tweeted, “No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

CNN has reached out to Spear’s representatives for comment.

The next court hearing in Spears’ battle for her conservatorship is on February 11.

