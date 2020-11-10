Wentworth Miller escapes ‘Prison Break’ role, no longer wants to play straight characters

Don't look for Wentworth Miller to revive his star-making role in "Prison Break." He doesn't want to play straight characters any more.

The actor dashed all hopes of that in a post this past weekend on his verified Instagram account, saying he was out “Of PB. Officially.”

“Not (because) of static on social media (although that has centered the issue),” the caption read. “I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

“Prison Break” aired on Fox from 2005 to 2009 and briefly returned to the network in 2017 for a fifth season.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for a sixth season, but Miller, who came out as a gay man in 2013, says he won’t be involved should that happen.

“No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work.”