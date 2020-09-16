Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited again, this time for a good cause

History has shown us that people get pretty excited whenever Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are within the vicinity of each other. That happened again recently.

That happened again recently, albeit virtually, according to a photo posted by Dane Cook.

Cook recently shared a group photo on Instagram, which included the exes in the cast of a “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read scheduled to stream Thursday for charity.

Besides Aniston, Pitt and Cook, the photo included Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding.

Aniston and Pitt made headlines in January when they were photographed sharing a moment backstage after they both won at the SAG Awards.

The pair were married from 2000-2005 and had a pretty famous split.

Viewers can watch Thursday’s stream at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the Facebook page for Penn’s nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and LiveXLive.

Proceeds raised will go to CORE and to the REFORM Alliance.