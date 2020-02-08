Home » Celebrity News » Robert Conrad, star of…

Robert Conrad, star of “The Wild, Wild West,” dies at 84

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 7:44 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West,” died Saturday. He was 84.

The actor died of heart failure in Malibu, California, family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said. A small private service is planned for March 1, which would have been his 85th birthday.

“He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts,” Ballard said.

With his good looks and strong physique, Conrad was a rising young actor when he was chosen for the lead in “Hawaiian Eye.” He became an overnight star after the show debuted in 1959.

Conrad played Tom Lopaka, a daring private investigator whose partner was Tracy Steele, played by Anthony Eisley. They operated out of a fancy office overlooking the pool at a popular Waikiki hotel.

The two private eyes alternated on simple investigations with help from the island’s colorful characters, including a singer named Cricket Blake (Connie Stevens) and a ukulele-strumming taxi driver named Kazuo (Poncie Ponce).

After five seasons with the show, Conrad went on to embrace the television craze of the time, period Westerns, but with a decidedly different twist.

In “The Wild, Wild West,” which debuted in 1965, he was James T. West, a James Bond-like agent who used innovative tactics and futuristic gadgets (futuristic for the 1800s anyway) to battle bizarre villains. He was ably assisted by Ross Martin’s Artemus Gordon, a master of disguise.

The show aired until 1970.

The series “Baa Baa Black Sheep” followed in 1976 and was roughly based on an autobiography by Marine Corps ace and Medal of Honor recipient Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, who wrote of the raucous fliers he commanded during World War II.

Conrad played Pappy Boyington, so nicknamed because he often rescued his pilots from severe punishment. Bringing his customary intensity to the role, he even learned to fly.

The CBS series was enjoyed by male viewers but not so much by women and it was dropped after its first season. It was revived in December 1977 as “Black Sheep Squadron,” after the network’s new shows failed to find audiences. It continued on for another season.

Conrad, meanwhile, interspersed his long, successful TV career with numerous roles in films. After a couple of small parts, his TV fame elevated him to stardom, starting in 1966 with “Young Dillinger,” in which he played Pretty Boy Floyd. Other films included “Murph the Surf,” “The Bandits” (which he also directed), “The Lady in Red” (this time as John Dillinger) and “Wrong Is Right.”

At the same time, he found plenty of time for arguments.

Throughout Hollywood, Conrad had a reputation as a tough customer and was sued more than a half-dozen times as a result of fist fights. Playing himself in a 1999 episode of the TV series “Just Shoot Me,” he lampooned his threatening, tough-guy persona. He was also featured in 1970s commercials for Eveready Batteries, with a battery on his shoulder, a menacing stare and a popular catchphrase, “I dare you to knock this off.”

“I’m only about 5-feet-8 and only weigh 165 pounds as of this morning, so I’m not the world’s meanest guy,” he told an interviewer in 2008.

“If you treat me nicely, I’ll treat you nicer,” he added. “If you’re rude to me, put your headgear on. Here it comes.”

His daughter Nancy Conrad, who appeared in some of his pictures, explained it this way: “Dad is a hard worker. If people drag their feet, he gets impatient. He starts ranting and raving. It takes a while to patiently take him aside and show him why things might not be going well.”

He frequently employed his offspring in his movies and TV shows.

An example was the 1988 television series “High Mountain Rangers,” which Conrad had proposed, bankrolled with his own money and directed. He hired sons Shane and Christian as co-stars, daughter Joan as producer and daughter Nancy as caterer. His first wife handled financial matters.

The show, about a group of law enforcement officers, was filmed in the High Sierra mountain range near Lake Tahoe.

Conrad’s later film credits included 1996’s “Jingle All The Way” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and 2002’s “Dead Above Ground.”

He was born Konrad Robert Falkowski in Chicago on March 1, 1935. His great-grandfather had emigrated from Germany, and his grandfather founded several meat shops in Chicago called Hartman’s.

Conrad moved from one school to another, and at 15 he left his parents’ house for a place known only to his girlfriend and his great-grandmother who sometimes fed him.

A football player in school, Conrad’s first job was loading trucks. Then at 18 he was hired to drive milk wagons.

He tried boxing and nightclub singing for a time before drifting into acting and eventually moving to Hollywood, where he found work as a stuntman.

In lieu of flowers, Conrad’s family is requesting donations to the Wounded Warrior Project and The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Conrad is survived by eight children and 18 grandchildren.

___

Bob Thomas, a long-time and now deceased staffer of the Associated Press, was the principal writer of this obituary.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2013 file photo, Lynn Cohen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at Nokia Theatre LA Live. Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86. Cohen died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2013 file photo, Lynn Cohen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” at Nokia Theatre LA Live. Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86. Cohen died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (AP/Jordan Strauss)
Caroline Flack
FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011, British TV personality Caroline Flack arrives for the Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards in London. The host controversial reality TV show “Love Island,” has died aged 40, according to a statement from her family Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, FILE) (AP/Jonathan Short)
In this March 1993 file photo, Joseph Shabalala, front left, founder of South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo, stands with the group and Paul Simon, front right, as they pose for a photograph. The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78. Shabalala died at a hospital in the capital Pretoria Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, his family confirmed to local media. (AP Photo/File)
In this March 1993 file photo, Joseph Shabalala, front left, founder of South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, stands with the group and Paul Simon, front right, as they pose for a photograph. The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78. Shabalala died at a hospital in the capital Pretoria Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, his family confirmed to local media. (AP Photo/File) (AP)
Robert Conrad
FILE – In this June 13, 2013, file photo, actor Robert Conrad poses for photographers during the closing ceremony of the 2013 Monte Carlo Television Festival, in Monaco. Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West,” has died at age 84. A family spokesperson says the actor died Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2020, in Malibu, Calif., from heart failure. (AP/Lionel Cironneau)
KAHN
In this April 25, 1997, file photo, Author Roger Kahn, author of the bestseller “The Boys of Summer”, poses at his home in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Kahn, the writer who wove memoir and baseball and touched millions of readers through his romantic account of the Brooklyn Dodgers died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at a nursing facility in Mamaroneck, N.Y., according to his son Gordon Kahn. He was 92. (AP/TODD PLITT)
Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas has died at age 103 on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. His son, actor Michael Douglas, wrote in an Instagram post: “Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.” (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this undated file photo shows Willie Wood of the Green Bay Packers. Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Wood, captain of the 1959 USC football team who played in the first 2 Super Bowls, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 of natural causes in Washington, D.C. He was 83. (AP)
CLARK
In this June 3, 2004 file photograph, author Mary Higgins Clark poses in her home in Saddle River, N.J. Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at age 92. Clark’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that Clark died in Naples, Fla, of natural causes. (AP/MIKE DERER)
Bob Shane, the last surviving original member of the popular folk group the Kingston Trio and the lead singer on its million-selling ballad “Tom Dooley” and many other hits, has died. (AP/Ellis R. Bosworth)
In this April 15, 2014 file photo, Nicholas Parsons poses for the media with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal given to him by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the witty, wordy radio program “Just a Minute” for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96. Parson’s agent, Jean Diamond, said he died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 morning after a short illness. (AP/Steve Parsons)
Kobe Bryant
In this Nov. 26, 2013 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during a media availability before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. The Retired NBA superstar has died in helicopter crash in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP/Alex Brandon)
Jim Lehrer
Moderator Jim Lehrer addresses the audience before the first presidential debate at the University of Denver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012, in Denver. Lehrer died Jan. 23, 2020. He was 85. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
This Sept. 21, 1986 file photo shows actor John Karlen, center, who portrays the husband of detective Mary Beth Lacey on the TV show “Cagney & Lacey, ” posing with presenters Stacy Keach, left, and Angie Dickinson after Karlen won an Emmy for best supporting actor at the Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Karlen, known for his roles on the television series “Dark Shadows” and “Cagney & Lacey,” died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, of congestive heart failure in Burbank, Calif. He was 86. (AP/Douglas C. Pizac)
Terry Jones
FILE – This April 24, 2015 file photo shows Terry Jones at a special Tribeca Film Festival screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in New York. Jones was diagnosed in 2015 with a form of dementia that impairs the ability to speak. He died Jan. 22, 2020. (Andy Kropa /Invision/AP/Andy Kropa)
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson
“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson. Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 75. (AP)
Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the band Rush, has died. His rep Elliot Mintz said in a statement Friday that he died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 67. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Rich Fury)
Edward "Kookie" Byrnes, Edd Byrnes
This 1959 file photo shows Edward “Kookie” Byrnes. Edd Byrnes, who played cool-kid Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s hair-combing obsession and later appeared in the movie “Grease,” has died at age 87. Byrnes died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., his son, Logan Byrnes, said in a statement. (AP)
Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 89. Henry’s wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death was due to a heart attack. (AP/Dima Gavrysh)
Controversial UK Author Elizabeth Wurtzel wrote “Prozac Nation,” “Bitch” and “The Bitch Rules.” (Corbis via Getty Images/Neville Elder)
David Stern
FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 77. (AP/Tony Gutierrez)
(1/20)
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2013 file photo, Lynn Cohen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at Nokia Theatre LA Live. Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86. Cohen died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Caroline Flack
In this March 1993 file photo, Joseph Shabalala, front left, founder of South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo, stands with the group and Paul Simon, front right, as they pose for a photograph. The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78. Shabalala died at a hospital in the capital Pretoria Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, his family confirmed to local media. (AP Photo/File)
Robert Conrad
KAHN
CLARK
Kobe Bryant
Jim Lehrer
Terry Jones
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson
Edward "Kookie" Byrnes, Edd Byrnes
David Stern

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Celebrity News Entertainment News Movie News
Robert Conrad

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up