Jennifer Garner keeps it hilariously real in candid bus stop photo

Sometimes, no matter how amazing of a parent you are, you are not immune to rough days when your kids really try your patience. That’s what seemingly happened to Jennifer Garner on Wednesday.

In an Instagram photo that says it all, the super mom captures herself in all her morning glory posing cheerfully at her daughter’s bus stop.

Several things to note: Garner is barely recognizable despite flashing her signature smile. The actress is photographed in just a blue monogrammed robe, heavy duty clog-like slippers, wet hair and not a lick of makeup. A photo that, obviously, says a thousand words about how her morning went.

On the bright side, at least she has a mug of piping hot coffee in her hand.

“She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy,” the 13 Going on 30 star quips in the caption.

Jennifer’s fans and fellow-parents were quick to commiserate in the comments about their own fashion faux pas when ushering their kids to the bus. The general consensus, however, is that despite sporting a just-showered look, Jennifer still manages to make even that look classy.