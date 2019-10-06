Home » Celebrity News » 'Friends' co-stars reunited for…

‘Friends’ co-stars reunited for a rare selfie, and it’s perfection

CNN

October 6, 2019, 4:51 PM

How youuuu doin’?

Thanks to this awesome selfie that Courteney Cox shared on Instagram, we’re doing great.

The “Friends” actor posed with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Saturday night.

“A rare night and I love it,” Cox captioned the photo.

Could the selfie BE any sweeter?

Well yeah, if the other three besties — Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — were also in it.

But it’s a moo point. Cox regularly reunites with her former castmates. She posted a photo with Kudrow almost two weeks earlier.

The legendary ’90s sitcom, which lasted 10 seasons, celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 22.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Celebrity News Entertainment News
actors friends

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up