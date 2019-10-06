‘Friends’ co-stars reunited for a rare selfie, and it’s perfection

Courteney Cox shared on a photo Instagram posing with former "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Saturday night.

How youuuu doin’?

Thanks to this awesome selfie that Courteney Cox shared on Instagram, we’re doing great.

The “Friends” actor posed with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Saturday night.

“A rare night and I love it,” Cox captioned the photo.

Could the selfie BE any sweeter?

Well yeah, if the other three besties — Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — were also in it.

But it’s a moo point. Cox regularly reunites with her former castmates. She posted a photo with Kudrow almost two weeks earlier.

The legendary ’90s sitcom, which lasted 10 seasons, celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 22.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.