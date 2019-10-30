Buster Douglas to promote long odds against Tyson to inspire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buster Douglas will mark the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buster Douglas will mark the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with a campaign aimed at inspiring others who face long odds.

The 59-year-old Douglas joined organizers at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday to announce “42 to 1” anniversary events that will raise funds for workforce development, diversity and self-help programs for at-risk youth.

Two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, a backer of the effort, said Douglas’ victory transcended sports to epitomize “nothing less than the triumph of the human spirit.”

James “Buster” Douglas is a Columbus native who faced 42-1 odds against Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion when the two fought Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset.

The fight gained renewed attention with an ESPN documentary last year.

