‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ has Quentin Tarantino talking retirement

Is 10 the magic number for Quentin Tarantino?

The writer/director is in heavy promotion mode for his new film, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

It also happens to be the 9th film directed by Tarantino (if you count the “Kill Bill” films, which had two volumes, as one) who broke into the movie industry back in 1992 with “Reservoir Dogs.”

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday, Tarantino was asked if it was true that he plans to only do one more movie.

Tarantino said he’s into the thought of 10 being the marker for the ending of his directorial career.

“I kind of like the idea of making 10 motion pictures and then, boom, that’s it, that’s done,” he said. “The filmography is locked and there you go.”

Not that he plans to totally go away, he said.

“I’m not saying that I’ll just disappear like J.D. Salinger (the reclusive author of ‘Catcher in the Rye’),” said Tarantino, adding that he would continue to write.

Tarantino also noted his recent marriage to singer/model/actress Daniella Pick and said he’d like to have a family.

Naturally, the “one more movie” thought begs the question: Will it be the next film in the “Star Trek” franchise?

Tarantino was saved from addressing that with the arrival of Robbie on set.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.