“I miss him” — Harrison Ford remembers Peter “Chewbacca” Mayhew

Ford was emotional talking about his co-star, calling him, "a really sweet man, a nice man."

(NEW YORK) — Harrison Ford remembered his former Star Wars series co-star, Peter Mayhew, on Thursday night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mayhew, who of course played Chewbacca, the Wookiee co-pilot to Ford’s Han Solo in the film series, died April 30, just days short of his 75th birthday.

Ford, who was on Fallon to plug his upcoming animated film The Secret Life of Pets, was emotional talking about his co-star, calling him, “a really sweet man, a nice man.”

Referring to the health issues the seven foot, two-inch tall Mayhew had, Ford explained to the audience, “He had a hard time physically It was really hard for him to do what he did for all of us, and he did it with dignity.”

Ford said, “He was a really neat guy,” adding “I miss him.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.