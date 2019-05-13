202
Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in ’60s films, has died, her foundation says.

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 8:51 am 05/13/2019 08:51am
FILE - In this April 4, 1960 file photo, Doris Day, a best actress of the year nominee for her role in "Pillow Talk," and her producer husband Marty Melcher, arrive for the annual Academy Award Oscar presentations at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. The film and recording star Day is marking her 95th birthday Monday, April 3, 2017, with a social media campaign to highlight her love of animals. (AP Photo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in `60s films, has died, her foundation says. She was 97.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday at her Carmel Valley, California, home. The foundation says in an emailed statement she was surrounded by close friends and “had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia.”

She was known for her honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and `60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history.

Day’s lilting voice, wholesome blond beauty and ultra-bright smile brought her a string of hits, first on records, later in Hollywood.

She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

