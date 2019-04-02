Selma Blair uses sense of humor to help her fight MS with funny makeup tutorial

In the clip, the 46-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with the chronic disease in August 2018, shows off her own type of "makeup tutorial" with impaired motor skills, using a healthy dose of humor.

(NEW YORK) — Selma Blair recently shared a video documenting her struggles applying makeup due to multiple sclerosis (MS).

In the clip, the 46-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with the chronic disease in August 2018, shows off her own type of “makeup tutorial” with impaired motor skills, using a healthy dose of humor.

She takes a large makeup brush and puts bronzer all over her face, with a laugh, adding, “There. Done.”

“I couldn’t make this get onto my ig story cause … I don’t know,” she captioned the post. “But here is my solution to applying makeup with a lack of fine motor skills. #laugh and feel free to reapply my makeup. #makeuptutorial #real”

She received an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends alike after sharing the honest video.

“OMG you are so funny! I love you so much Selma,” actress Debra Messing commented. “What a ROCKSTAR you are … I adore you … sending you tons of love today my girl,” Kris Jenner added. “You are so beautiful you don’t need make [up] but I agreew with big brush always. Love you. B,” Brooke Shields wrote.

“What I love so much about you, is that as much change you have been through, you are still the same at [heart]!” a fan commented.

Blair spoke about her MS diagnosis in a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts in February 2019.

“I had tears,” she shared about the moment she was diagnosed. “They weren’t tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control, and there was some relief in that.”

During the emotional interview, the actress was in an “exacerbation” of MS, or an attack that causes new symptoms or an increase of existing symptoms. She said that she was also suffering from spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder affecting voice muscles in the larynx that reportedly affects 50,000 in the United States, according to the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association.

“It is interesting to put it out there, to be here to say, ‘This is what my particular case looks like right now,'” Blair said. She said she was okay with showing, “what being in the middle of an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis is like.”

.@SelmaBlair on her MS diagnosis, “I was a little scared of talking.” https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/XvWdGO30Ow — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 26, 2019

Blair said she is hopeful for the future and doctors have given her positive feedback about her prognosis.

“I’m very symptomatic. I have an aggressive MS,” she said. “But the doctor I saw … he said within a year I could have — at the time he said 90 percent of my abilities back.”

