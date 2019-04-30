Duchess Meghan gets support from Queen Elizabeth, Serena Williams ahead of baby

As she and Prince Harry await the birth of baby Sussex, Meghan is getting support from some high-profile friends and family.

(LONDON) — As she and Prince Harry await the birth of baby Sussex, Meghan is getting support from some high-profile friends and family.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited Meghan at Frogmore Cottage, the newly-renovated home on the grounds of Windsor Castle that she and Harry recently moved into.

Queen Elizabeth’s visit came over Easter, the same weekend that Meghan’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate, also stopped by after attending Easter service with Harry at St. George’s Chapel.

Meghan, a native of California, has also been receiving support from her friends back in the U.S., according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie. Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, from Los Angeles, is also at Frogmore Cottage awaiting the birth of her first grandchild.

“She’s still in very good spirits,” Scobie said of Meghan. “In fact she’s been checking in with all of her friends back in the U.S., including Serena Williams.”

Williams was among the high-profile names who threw Meghan a baby shower in New York City back in February. She also was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding last May.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding anniversary is May 19 but all signs point to the royal baby being born well before that date.

Buckingham Palace is expected to announce when Meghan has gone into labor, but the public won’t see Meghan, Harry and the baby soon after the birth.

The royal couple won’t make any announcements about the birth until they’ve celebrated “privately as a new family,” Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month.

One of the announcements that will come later after the baby’s birth is, of course, the baby’s name. So far, Diana, Grace and Elizabeth are leading the bets for a girl’s name, while Arthur, Philip, James and Albert are eyed by bookkeepers for a boy’s name.

“They’re under no pressure to pick a traditional name,” Scobie said. “In fact, sources close to the couple say that while they want to embrace the traditional side, they also want to reflect the modernity of their relationship.”

As for the timing of when the name is announced, Scobie added, “William and Kate took quite a few days to announce the name of Prince Louis and it will be the same for baby Sussex.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.