Ariana Grande might have a ‘Thank U, Next’ beauty collection on the way

The title of Ariana Grande's hit song "Thank U, Next" might soon become the name of a new beauty collection.

(NEW YORK) — The title of Ariana Grande’s hit song “Thank U, Next” might soon become the name of a new beauty collection.

The 25-year-old pop star trademarked the title “Ariana Grande Thank U, Next” on April 2 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark would cover “Eau de cologne; Eau de parfum; Eau de toilette; Fragranced body care preparations, namely, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body soufflés, body mists; Perfume,” according to the USPTO application, which was filed by GrandAri, Inc.

Grande hasn’t spilled anything on a new collection yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise for her to launch new beauty products.

The “7 Rings” singer has released popular fragrances in the past — six to be exact. Her most recent Cloud perfume, with cool cloudlike packaging, is a mix of lavender, bergamot and pear, and is available in mass retailers.

Grande also sells a variety of items on her website with “Thank U, Next” branding, including hats, socks, sweatshirts and more.

Although there haven’t been any announcements just yet, if you are a super fan, get ready for something epic.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.