202
Home » Celebrity News » Nicolas Cage files for…

Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 8:58 pm 03/29/2019 08:58pm
3 Shares

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after getting married in Las Vegas.

A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike.

Cage, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, says he and Koike drank “to the point of intoxication” before the wedding Saturday.

The 55-year-old Cage argues he wasn’t aware of Koike’s “relationship with another person.”

This is the fourth marriage of the Oscar-winning actor. He was previously married to former waitress Alike Kim, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and actress Patricia Arquette.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News erika koike National News nicolas cage
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!