George and Amal Clooney attend charity dinner at Buckingham Palace

(LONDON) — George and Amal Clooney attended a dinner hosted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

The dinner, celebrating Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust Group, was attended by supporters and ambassadors of Prince’s Trust International.

Members of Hollywood, including Luke Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett, also attended.

The prince’s charity offers support to those struggling in school or are unemployed.

At the event, the Clooneys and other guests were photographed greeting Prince Charles.

Amal Clooney wore a sophisticated Grecian gown from French fashion house Jean-Louis Scherrer’s spring 2007 collection.

The guests also posed together at the charity dinner.

The Clooneys attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle and vacationed with the couple in Italy in August last year.

Amal Clooney also reportedly co-hosted Meghan’s NYC baby shower in February.

