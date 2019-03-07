‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson wanted to be Princess Leia growing up

Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel in the first standalone Marvel film featuring a female superhero. But like a lot of little girls of a certain age, when she was growing up, there was another iconic female heroine she wanted to be.

(LOS ANGELES) — Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel in the first standalone Marvel film featuring a female superhero. But like a lot of little girls of a certain age, when she was growing up, there was another iconic female heroine she wanted to be.

“I wanted to be Princess Leia,” Larson, 29, told ABC’s Good Morning America. “[When] I was probably 8 years old, I bought a shirt that was for, like, maybe my size now, because I was going to play her at some point. I kept it in my closet. I’m sure my mom has it in the garage somewhere.”

Princess Leia was, of course, played by the late Carrie Fisher — just one of the female acting role models Larson said she admired in her journey to becoming an actress.

In Captain Marvel, the Oscar-winner stars alongside one of her other acting icons, Annette Bening.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.