People magazine names the most stylish stars

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 8:47 pm 02/13/2019 08:47pm
Actress Lupita Nyong'o wears a Dior Haute Couture gown at the premiere of "Sorry Angel" at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — They are the A-listers who wow on the red carpet.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Wednesday, People magazine released its list of Hollywood’s most stylish stars.

The magazine calls Lupita Nyong’o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic. Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is considered avant-garde.

Singer Kacey Musgraves is considered a rule-breaker, Rihanna is a showstopper and Amber Heard is the bombshell.

“Crazy Rich Asians” actress Constance Wu is the fresh face, and the magazine says Julia Roberts has mastered the “less-is-more approach.”

As for men, Timothee Chalamet is considered a trendsetter. Donald Glover’s style is throwback while Jeff Goldblum’s is eccentric. People magazine calls Henry Golding the gentleman.

The magazine is on newsstands Friday.

This story has been corrected to show the trendsetter is Timothee Chalamet, not Timothy Chalamet.

