Jennifer Lawrence is engaged!

(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market. The Hunger Games star is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, her rep told People magazine Tuesday.

Earlier, Page Six reported that Lawrence was spotted wearing a “massive ring” while enjoying what appeared to be a celebratory dinner at a posh French restaurant in New York City.

“It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it,” a source told Page Six. “The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.”

A source told People back in June that Oscar-winner Lawrence, 28 was dating Maroney, a NYC art gallery owner. Since then, the two have appeared in public together on several occasions, including the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite, which stars her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult. Another of Lawrence’s exes, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, was also in attendance, according to the magazine.

