Tiffany Haddish New Year’s Eve comedy show led to fans walking out

(MIAMI) — New Year’s Eve was anything but a party for Tiffany Haddish. The usually funny lady reportedly bombed so hard, fans walked out of her show on in Miami, Florida Monday.

In a video of the performance, obtained by TMZ, Haddish, fully aware she’d lost the audience, is seen admitting, “This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever.”

“Every day ain’t the best day, but we do what we do,” she continued. “It is what it is.”

Added Haddish, 39, “This will probably be the only time you will ever see me like this because I’m never doing this again … I will never allow myself to be this woe the f*** out.”

Seemingly throwing in the towel, the star of TBS’ The Last O.G. eventually took a sip from a bottle of alcohol before handing it back to an audience member.

Earlier in the day, Haddish admitted that she had partied into the morning and was still a little tipsy.

“Went to bed at 7,” she told fans in an Instagram video. “Ciroc is still in my system.”

In response to a review of the show published by The Root on Tuesday, Haddish tweeted, “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami.”

“I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened [sic] again,” she added.

Questlove, the drummer for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s house band The Roots, tried to console the comedian by responding, “Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned,” he tweeted to Haddish. “The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You’ll shine more in 2019.”

