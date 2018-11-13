Snoop Dogg gets his Walk of Fame star Monday

The 47-year-old rapper, actor, philanthropist, producer, game show host and stoner icon — born Calvin Broadus Jr. — will receive the 2,651st Walk of Fame star.

(LOS ANGELES) — Snoop Dogg gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Monday, November 19.

The 47-year-old rapper, actor, philanthropist, producer, game show host and stoner icon — born Calvin Broadus Jr. — will receive the 2,651st star, located right in front of where they record ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel himself will join Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones in honoring Snoop at the ceremony.

The honor coincides with the 25th anniversary of Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, in November of 1993.

You can watch the ceremony stream live at WalkofFame.com. You can also catch Snoop every week hosting TBS’ Joker’s Wild game show, and with his buddy Martha Stewart on VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, now in its second season.

Snoop also stars opposite Matthew McConaughey and Martin Lawrence in the movie The Beach Bum, due out in March 2019.

