‘Hamilton’s’ Lin-Manuel Miranda getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

ABC/Heidi Gutman(HOLLYWOOD) — Lin-Manuel Miranda is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

The Hamilton creator will be honored with a ceremony on Friday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The star will be dedicated in the Live Theatre category and will be placed at 6243 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Pantages Theatre.

Guest speakers will include “Weird Al” Yankovic and Tony Award-winning Hamilton star Renee Elise Goldsberry, who played Angelica in the production.

If you can’t make it in person, the ceremony will be live-streamed on WalkOfFame.com.

Miranda will next be seen alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, out December 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

